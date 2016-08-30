Trending

Schweinsteiger feels 'deep gratitude' for Germany career

Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger is relishing his farewell game for his country, which will see him win his 121st cap.

Bastian Schweinsteiger feels a deep sense of gratitude for the experiences he has had with Germany as his international career draws to a close.

Schweinsteiger will play his final game for the world champions on Wednesday when they take on Finland in Monchengladbach.

The Manchester United midfielder will wear the captain's armband - left to him following Philipp Lahm's retirement in the wake of Germany's 2014 World Cup triumph - for the last time in what will mark his 121st cap for his country.

Injuries prevented Schweinsteiger from becoming Germany's most-capped player but he said in a media conference: "I'm still very, very happy with the number of games I played for Germany.

"I'm pleased to have been given the opportunity to play a testimonial.

"When the coach told me, I was delighted and of course emotional about it. I had great years here and feel deep gratitude for the games I was allowed to play for Germany.

"There has been such camaraderie, a family feeling at the DFB and then the 2014 World Cup, and then to be captain.

"As a little kid, you dream of such things so I'm pleased that I achieved it. I'm really happy and looking forward to tomorrow [Wednesday].

"I always wanted to play at Euro 2016 and that was my aim, and then during my holidays I asked myself if I could keep the same passion of the 2014 World Cup at another World Cup.

"I was honest with myself and answered 'no'. You need to be a bit consequential and I decided this way.

"I'm really looking forward to this last game now. I'm sure there will be a great atmosphere and I'm really looking forward to singing the national anthem once again."