Schweinsteiger hit with FA charge

Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has been hit with a Football Association (FA) charge for an altercation with West Ham defender Winston Reid.

Saturday's Premier League goalless draw at Old Trafford was overshadowed by the incident in which Germany international Schweinsteiger appeared to strike the New Zealand centre-back with his forearm.

Referee Mark Clattenburg and his assistants missed the altercation and the FA have subsequently opted to take retrospective action for an "alleged act of violent conduct".

An FA statement read: "Bastian Schweinsteiger has been charged for an alleged act of violent conduct which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video.

"The Manchester United midfielder was involved in an incident with West Ham United's Winston Reid in the 40th minute of the game on Saturday 5 December 2015.

"The matter was referred to a panel of three former elite referees who each reviewed the video footage independently of one another to determine whether they considered it a sending-off offence.

"For an FA charge to follow the decision by the panel must be unanimous."

Schweinsteiger's actions were criticised by both Reid and West Ham manager Slaven Bilic, who stated that the former Bayern Munich man should have been shown a red card.

"He deserved to be sent off, but it's impossible for the ref to see everything. No matter how many referees you have, sometimes they can't see," Bilic said in the aftermath of the game.

"I'm sure if he did see it, it would have been a straight red. Of course we are disappointed but it happens. He just didn't see it."

Reid added: "It was a red card. He knows what he's done – he's elbowed me in the face. The referee couldn't see it, so we move on."

Schweinsteiger has until midday on Thursday to reply to the charge and could face a three-match ban if found guilty.