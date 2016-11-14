Schweinsteiger: I am ready whenever Mourinho needs me

Bastian Schweinsteiger has told Jose Mourinho he is ready to give his all for the team whenever the Manchester United manager needs him.

The former Germany international has yet to feature in a competitive game this season after being deemed surplus to requirements by Mourinho at the start of the campaign.

He was recently welcomed back to first-team training, though, and is desperate to start playing games again.

"I am trying to keep myself fit for the situation in which I am needed," Schweinsteiger was quoted as saying by Eurosport.

"Hopefully I will be given a chance. I look forward to training every day, and being able to train with the team. I do not know if I will get a chance, but I hope so. If I am needed, I will give everything - I am ready.

"I still feel fit at 32 and certainly want to play more years at the top level and of course I want to win things. We won the FA Cup last year and that was also one of my aims. Of course it would be great to play for United in the Premier League and perhaps win it.

"I am not one to think of burying my head in the sand, I have always been a positive person and still am now. My rhythm is good, of course it is different when you play each weekend compared with when you are only training, but I enjoy my football."