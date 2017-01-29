Schweinsteiger makes first United start for 386 days

Bastian Schweinsteiger will make his first Manchester United start in over a year after being named in the XI to face Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The former Germany midfielder last featured from kick-off 386 days ago when United beat Sheffield United 1-0 in the third round of the same competition last season.

He suffered a knee injury during the match and was restricted to four further substitute appearances last March before further fitness woes hindered the remainder of his campaign.

Schweinsteiger did feature five times for his country at Euro 2016, scoring against Ukraine and starting the semi-final loss to hosts France.

However, Jose Mourinho decided the 32-year-old did not feature in his plans after taking up the reins at Old Trafford.

He was initially exiled from first-team training before being brought back into the group for cup cameos against West Ham in November and Reading earlier this month – outings that amounted to 16 minutes of senior action.