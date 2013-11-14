Schweinsteiger set for early return

The 29-year-old underwent an operation on Wednesday for an ankle problem that he has suffered with previously, and reports suggested that he faced an extended spell on the sidelines.

However, the club moved to deny those rumours and president Uli Hoeness stated on Wednesday that the operation had been successful.

"Bastian has just texted Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. His operation has gone very well," Hoeness said at Bayern's annual general meeting.

"We're very optimistic that his injury lay-off won't be as long as we initially feared. It's looking a lot better than we originally thought."

Schweinsteiger's last appearance for Bayern came in the UEFA Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen on November 5.