Schweinsteiger sorry for Brazil battering

Schweinsteiger's men were rampant 7-1 winners over Luiz Felipe Scolari's men in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday, going 5-0 up prior to the half-hour mark as they coasted into the World Cup final.

The Bayern Munich man offered his apologies to the home nation, with several of Brazil's players in tears after their semi-final exit.

"I would like to apologise to Brazil. We did not expect such a score. We try to be respectful playing football and scoring goals. For us this World Cup is a dream," Schweinsteiger said.

"We are really enjoying the Brazilian people, and meant that the Brazilian team made big role in the tournament."