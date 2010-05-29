Scolari confirms Bunyodkor departure

Scolari quit the club after a year in charge having failed to achieve success in the Asian Champions League, the Uzbek side losing to Saudi club Al Hilal in the last 16 earlier this month.

"Main reason of leaving Uzbekistan is (I'm) concerned with my son's studying," Scolari told the team's website late on Friday.

"He just graduated from Tashkent International School and is about to study in university. I need to support and help him now. My family and children is most important for me."

The former Brazil, Portugal and Chelsea coach said that he would not decide upon his next job until after his son's university place was agreed.

"Maybe, my son won't wish to stay in Portugal, so I can't say anything about my next work place," said Scolari, who admitted to having offers from unnamed clubs in Europe, Brazil and Asia.

Scolari, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and reached the final of Euro 2004 with Portugal, told Reuters on Monday that the club was trying to reduce costs and had suggested cutting short his contract, which was due to expire in December.

