Scolari, Neymar wary of 'very good' Chile

Luiz Felipe Scolari and Neymar are wary of the threat Chile will pose to hosts Brazil in the FIFA World Cup last 16.

Monday's 4-1 victory over Cameroon in Brasilia ensured Scolari's side progressed as the winners of Group A.

While their opponents were far from impressive, particularly defensively, Brazil can take heart from a showing that was an improvement on their earlier displays - which brought a fortuitous 3-1 win over Croatia and goalless draw with Mexico.

Neymar was the star, his double complemented by goals from Fred and Fernandinho as the hosts set-up a mouth-watering second-round match.

"We're on the right track, improving all the time," said Neymar. "We're hopefully getting closer to our goal."

"It'll be a very tough game (against Chile). A lot of big teams have suffered. There aren't any weak teams here."

Scolari concurred with his talisman's assessment, adding: "We improved again from the Mexico game. We can still get better, and we know that Chile are a very good side.

"They have a lot of quality. If I could choose, I would choose another opponent. South American sides are always tough."