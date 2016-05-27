Scolari swoons over 'spectacular' Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's professionalism and humility set him apart from any other player in world football, according to former Portugal coach Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Scolari gave Ronaldo his international debut in 2003 and has watched as the forward has gone on to become Portugal's leading goalscorer and second highest appearance maker.

While international honours have yet to grace Ronaldo's career, at club level he has thrived with Manchester United and now Real Madrid.

His exploits in the Spanish capital have seen him win two Ballons d'Or, the Liga title and the Champions League in 2013-14.

A second European crown is in his reach this weekend when Madrid take on Atletico in Milan, but all the success does not go to the 31-year-old's head, making him a special individual in Scolari's eyes.

Speaking to Omnisport, Scolari said: "People have a different idea of Cristiano. 'Oh, Cristiano is a snob.'

"He is very simple, very humble. He is a loved one. He treats many people like you wouldn't imagine. In his private life he is fantastic.

"He does things that no professional does. If he thinks he hasn't trained properly, he goes home and goes straight to the gym to correct some muscle or something like that.

"Professionally, he is one of the finest players ever. And that's why he often doesn't accept a defeat, or not to be chosen as the best, but that's the way he is.

"He is a spectacular person, wonderful as a person and as a player."