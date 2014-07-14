Scolari's Brazil tenure over after World Cup flop

Scolari, whose contract was coming to an end, stepped down after Brazil were thrashed 7-1 by Germany in the semi-finals and suffered a 3-0 loss to Netherlands in the third-place play-off in front of their home fans.

Brazil were considered pre-tournament favourites to claim a sixth world crown but came up short, denying Scolari the opportunity to add to the title he won in 2002.

And it was announced on Monday that the 65-year-old had called time on his tenure.

The former Portugal coach took charge of Brazil for the second time in November 2012 and led them to Confederations Cup glory last year.

He finished with a record of 19 wins, six draws and four losses from his 28 matches in his second stint in charge.