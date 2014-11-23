Scorer Gotze basks in Bayern Munich form

Gotze grabbed his 10th goal of the season in all competitions with a stunning 25-yard strike to set Bayern Munich on their way to a 4-0 Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim on Saturday.

And the Germany international - who famously grabbed the only goal in July's World Cup final - is hoping to keep up his stellar showings for the German champions.

He told Bayern's official website: ”I’m feeling good, I’m in good shape, I’m fit and I’m up for playing football. That’s the decisive thing. The rest follows automatically.'

The triumph moved Bayern seven points clear of second-placed Wolfsburg at the top of the Bundesliga, much to Gotze's delight.

He added: "I’m delighted we’ve taken the points today and that we’re still up there at the top.

"That’s the priority, and hopefully we can keep it up.”

Team-mate Arjen Robben was also on the scoresheet in the comfortable win, but the winger felt Bayern's retention of possession was poor at times.

"We didn't start the second half well," he said. "We forgot to play football and Hoffenheim applied even more attacking pressure.

"That's when you have to retain possession, but we didn't do it particularly well."