Scott Allan hails Hibs’ new management team

Scott Allan lauded the man-management of Hibernian’s new dugout duo Jack Ross and John Potter following an impressive 3-1 win against Motherwell.

Hibs played with a freedom and attacking fluency which was sorely missing during much of the Paul Heckingbottom reign, with goals from Christian Doidge, Florian Kamberi and Daryl Horgan doing the damage.

Although he did not get his name on the scoresheet, Allan was irrepressible throughout and has been buoyed by the opening week of the Ross era.

The fans’ favourite said: “The gaffer has been really positive. His man-management skills with myself and other players have been really good.

“There’s been a lot of camaraderie around the camp this week. That allows you to go and express yourself and I think a lot of players showed that on Saturday.

“It’s all about positivity – you just can’t buy it. It depends on certain personalities, and the manager and his assistant (Potter) have been really good for us.

“John Potter is a real livewire – really funny – and that helps too.”

That sense of positivity has been heightened by Hibernian immediately moving into the top six courtesy of the win.

Allan added: “It’s funny, you get two wins and suddenly it is seven unbeaten – these are the fine lines.

“But we just need to keep pressing on. We’ve got games on Tuesday (St Mirren) and Saturday (Kilmarnock) and we need to get up the table.”

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson was left to rue his side’s lack of potency in the final third.

The visitors opened the scoring through Liam Polworth but, despite having ample possession and territory, failed to cut Hibs open again.

And Robinson hopes it proves to be a learning curve for his charges.

He added: “We had numerous half-chances that we should have put away.

“Some of our decision-making in the last third was a bit selfish when we should have rolled the ball and set someone else up.

“That’s what you get with young players. They beat one man and see the glory. It’s that learning curve all the time.”