Scott Brown was unconcerned over potential ban from Old Firm clash

Skipper Scott Brown insists he had no concerns about a possible ban which would have seen him miss Celtic’s potential title celebrations on Saturday.

The 33-year-old midfielder was issued with a notice of complaint for alleged improper conduct at the Old Firm fixture at Celtic Park at the end of March in relation to post-match celebrations after the home side’s 2-1 win.

Brown was accused of breaching a rule which states players, coaches and officials should “act in the best interests of association football”.

The disciplinary charge was not proven last week and he was free to play against Kilmarnock at Parkhead on Saturday and will be in his usual place in the Hoops midfield for the trip to Pittodrie on Saturday where one point against Aberdeen will clinch the Parkhead club’s eighth successive Ladbrokes Premiership title.

Speaking in Glasgow at the launch of Celtic’s new kit for next season, he was asked if he had any concerns about the charge.

“Not on my behalf,” he said.

“Looking back I thought our lawyers got it spot on and I was just delighted to get away with it, so that was away from me and I could get involved again.

“The main thing is I managed to play against Kilmarnock.

“But I don’t want to talk about that too much, that’s in the past and we don’t want to go there.

“It is a huge end to the season, we have a Scottish Cup final to look forward to and it is exciting times for Celtic.”

Brown is confident Celtic can finish off the job in the Granite City.

He said: “It is a huge game for us. Aberdeen have always been a hard opponent, especially up at Pittodrie but we have to fancy our chances.

“If we go there and play our own game, we are a great team to watch and we believe that we are better than anyone on the day.

“But we need to make sure that we go up there with the right attitude and get the points on the board.”

Brown believes another title win would be a fitting tribute to Lisbon Lions Billy McNeill and Stevie Chalmers who recently died within a week of each other.

McNeill captained the Celtic side which won the European Cup in 1967, with Chalmers scoring the winner in the 2-1 victory over Inter Milan in Portugal.

He said: “It is sad. What they did for the club and Scottish football was exceptional.

“We need to make sure we focus and do it for them for what they did for the club and what they did over the years.

“To sit and speak to them, the love they had for Glasgow Celtic was unbelievable.”