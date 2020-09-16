Scott Hogan makes permanent Birmingham switch

Birmingham have completed the permanent signing of Scott Hogan from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old striker, who was on loan at St Andrew’s last season, has agreed a four-year contract.

Hogan initially joined Blues in January and scored seven goals in 17 appearances.

He was snapped up by Villa for £9million from Brentford in 2017 but failed to establish himself and also had spells on loan at Stoke and Sheffield United.

Hogan is Blues boss Aitor Karanka’s eighth summer signing, following in the footsteps of George Friend, Jon Toral, Jonathan Leko, Andres Prieto, Adam Clayton, Ivan Sanchez and Neil Etheridge.