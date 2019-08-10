Scott Parker hails Fulham’s bravery after edging past Blackburn

Fulham manager Scott Parker praised his side’s bravery as they adhered to his passing creed to secure a 2-0 victory over Blackburn at Craven Cottage.

There were numerous occasions in the first half when the home side lost possession in their own half and had Fulham supporters hiding faces behind fingers in anxiety.

Yet Parker insisted his footballing way is the best path for promotion as Fulham aim to regain their place in the Premier League at the end of the season.

“There was a bit of edginess and nerves at the beginning from us, but at same time the boys were also very brave,” Parker said.

“The way I want us to play comes with a certain risk and a world-class strike from Tom [Cairney] eased things for us.

“Last week at Barnsley, we took the easy option at times. As a team we‘re not going to win football matches that way.”

Parker was full of praise for Fulham goalscorers Tom Cairney and Aleksandar Mitrovic, as well as the experience of defender Tim Ream.

He believes the experience gained by winning promotion 15 months ago will serve his side well in the current Sky Bet Championship campaign, notably by dealing the aerial threat and physicality.

“Of course Blackburn caused us one or two problems with some big balls into the box, but we had control of the game after Tom’s goal,” Parker added.

“We were a bit short in terms of physicality and the basics of the game last week, so we spoke all week about giving ourselves the foundation by doing the basics well.

“We did the dirty side well and that gave us the platform to go and produce through the individuals we have.

“We have got a lot of experience in this team with Tom, Mitro and Tim Ream in this team. And Harry Arter has come in who had a promotion with Bournemouth.

“We all realise how tough this league is, but we’re expecting a big season here.”

By contrast, Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray bemoaned his side’s inability to turn their first-half territory and possession into the goal which would have given the match an altogether different feel.

Rovers remain pointless after their opening two fixtures, but Mowbray insisted there is no need top panic just two games in.

Mowbray said: “We were the dominant team for the whole of the first half. On balance, it looked like there was only one team going to score. The second half was scrappy and neither side had many chances.

“I thought we played really well for spells. It’s pretty easy to write that it was a mundane 2-0 victory for the home side, but I don’t think that was the case at all.

“Their goal came in isolation, I would suggest. We kept taking the ball off them and got in great positions, but didn’t punish them so we’ll get back on the bus and go home. It was a little bit the same as last week against Charlton.

“I’m sure that Scott will say it will take time to bed his side down but if Fulham are a lot of people’s favourites to get promotion this year, then I don’t think there is much between the teams.”