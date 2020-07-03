Scottish League Two season to start from October 17

Scottish League Two will follow the other two lower divisions and play a 27-game season from October 17.

The Scottish Professional Football League confirmed clubs had formally voted to fall in line with the Championship and League One.

The Premiership is due to kick off on August 1 with the fixture list set to be announced on Monday morning.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “I’d like to thank all clubs from across the four divisions for their contributions during this consultation period.

“Although the Covid-19 pandemic continues to cause significant challenges, there is now light at the end of the tunnel for professional teams across the country.

“We will, of course, continue to monitor the spread of the virus to make sure that any return to matches is safe for everyone involved and it is vital that we all continue to adhere to the strict protocols which have been put in place.

“While there is still a long way to go before football in this country returns to something resembling normality, these club decisions allow us to plan for a welcome resumption of matches.

“We will continue to consult with Scottish Government and the other stakeholders about when we might expect crowds to return and what Scottish football can do to help progress to this ultimate goal.”