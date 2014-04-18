Scottish Premiership: Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Aberdeen 0

The two sides were unable to muster a goal between them in two hours in the League Cup final a month ago before Aberdeen won on penalties and they were toothless once again in the Highlands on Friday.

Both sides had their chances, with Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn seeing an effort hit the crossbar in the first half and Caley striker Billy McKay twice forcing saves from visiting goalkeeper Jamie Langfield.

The home side were also denied by the woodwork when Greg Tansey saw his strike come back off the bar.

Aberdeen are four points clear of third-placed Motherwell, who face champions Celtic on Saturday.

Inverness, meanwhile, are a point adrift of fourth-placed Dundee United.