Scottish Premiership Review: Aberdeen close the gap, St Johnstone edge thriller

Aberdeen closed the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic to four points with a 2-0 win at Dundee on Saturday.

The visitors took the lead after just nine minutes at Dens Park as Niall McGinn lashed home on the edge of the box after the hosts failed to clear their lines.

Adam Rooney doubled the lead 16 minutes later in an impressive first-half performance from Derek McInnes' side.

With Celtic's game with Hamilton postponed due to heavy rain, Aberdeen gained ground by earning back-to-back wins for the first time since September.

Extreme weather also saw the games at Hearts and Partick Thistle called off.

Elsewhere, a thrilling game at Victoria Park saw St Johnstone edge to a late 3-2 win over Ross County.

The visitors looked comfortable when David Wotherspoon's brace gave them a two-goal cushion before half-time, but the hosts fought back midway through the second period thanks to goals from Liam Boyce and Andrew Davies.

However, St Johnstone captain Dave Mackay stole all three points with a fine long-range free-kick two minutes from time.

In the day's other game, a seventh goal of the season for Billy McKay saw bottom-of-the-table Dundee United earn a 1-1 draw with 10-man Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

A fine sweeping move saw Kris Boyd hand the hosts a fourth-minute lead from close range but United fought back and were awarded a penalty midway through the first half when Stuart Findlay was sent off for a foul on Ryan McGowan.

McKay made no mistake from the resulting spot kick, halting a run of three straight defeats.