Scottish Premiership Review: Aberdeen miss chance to go top

Aberdeen's slump continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Motherwell at Pittodrie, meaning they failed to move above Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Ronny Deila's champions were not in action on Saturday following their Europa League defeat to Molde on Thursday.

Aberdeen came into the game on a dreadful run of four consecutive defeats in all competitions and at least ended that sequence, but still failed to get the win that would have sent them top.

They had to settle for one point after Adam Rooney's glancing header was cancelled out by Scott McDonald 17 minutes from time.

Aberdeen travel to Glasgow to play Celtic next weekend and could be four points behind by then if Deila's side defeat bottom club Dundee United on Sunday.

Hearts took advantage of Aberdeen's slip by beating Ross County 2-0 at Tynecastle despite playing for most of the second half with 10 men.

An excellent strike from Callum Paterson gave the hosts the lead and Osman Sow sealed the win in the second half with a close-range effort after Blazej Augustyn had been sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Hearts now sit two points adrift of second-place Abderdeen in the table.

Elsewhere, a last-minute Liam Craig penalty gave 10-man St Johnstone a vital 1-0 win at Inverness Caledonian Thistle which moved them into the top six.

Dundee drop out of the top half after falling to a 2-1 home defeat against Kilmarnock, while second-bottom Partick Thistle had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to Hamilton, despite the visitors having to play with 10 men for the whole second half.