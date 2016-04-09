Scottish Premiership Review: Celtic edge closer to title

Celtic took a huge step towards defending their Scottish Premiership title with a 2-1 victory over Motherwell on Saturday.

Three days after Celtic's Old Firm rivals Rangers secured their return to the top flight, a defeat for second-placed Aberdeen on Friday presented Ronny Deila's men with the chance to go eight points clear with five matches left to play.

And Celtic took full advantage, although they did not have things all their own way at Fir Park.

Leigh Griffiths dragged a 27th-minute penalty wide after Morgaro Gomis felled Patrick Roberts but the striker was ultimately Celtic's hero.

Griffiths fired the visitors in front from Kieran Tierney's low cross after 44 minutes, before Scott McDonald pulled Motherwell level against his former club, having earlier had a goal disallowed.

Connor Ripley's string of excellent saves proved a source of frustration for Celtic, but Griffiths guided between the goalkeeper's legs from the centre of the box in the 75th minute to claim all three points.

Celtic's focus now switches to their derby clash with Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-finals next weekend.