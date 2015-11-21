Scottish Premiership Review: Celtic, Hearts drop points

Leaders Celtic were held to a surprise 0-0 draw at home to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Ronny Deila's men were frustrated for long periods of the match, coming closest through Leigh Griffiths, who finished poorly with two opportunities, while Dedryck Boyata had a header pushed onto the bar by Jamie MacDonald.

Second-placed Hearts could not take advantage of the champions' slip up, drawing 1-1 at home to Dundee to remain six points behind. Arnaud Djoum had put them ahead in the first half, but Rory Loy scored an equaliser after the break.

Aberdeen will hope to capitalise on the top two dropping points when they travel to Hamilton on Sunday, knowing a win would take them back above Hearts into second and to within five points of Celtic.

In the other games on Saturday, Dundee United remained bottom after suffering a 2-1 home defeat against St Johnstone.

Billy McKay had put Mixu Paatelainen's side in front, but two goals in the space of two minutes for the visitors – scored by Chris Kane and Murray Davidson – proved decisive.

A last-minute Ryan Stevenson goal gave Partick Thistle a 2-1 home win over Inverness. Kris Doolan had earlier struck for the hosts to cancel out Miles Storey's opener.

Finally, Ross County thumped Motherwell 3-0 at Dingwall. Craig Curran, Tony Dingwall and a Liam Boyce penalty did the damage as the visitors dropped below Partick and into second bottom.