Scottish Premiership Review: County draw keeps Celtic feeling blue

Celtic failed to lift the gloom around Parkhead, despite inching closer to a fifth Scottish Premiership title in a row with a 1-1 draw at home to Ross County.

Ronny Deila's side need just four more points from as many games to secure the trophy.

However, in a week that has seen the Norwegian confirm he will leave at the end of the season after last weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Rangers, the final whistle was met with boos as County - who knocked Celtic out of the League Cup this season - upset the Glasgow giants.

Leigh Griffiths' 38th goal of the season put Celtic ahead midway through the first half, but Stewart Murdoch's 30-yard effort spoiled the mood at Parkhead.

Hamilton Academical beat Dundee United 3-1, plunging their Tannadice hosts further into relegation peril.

United's best hope is to claw their way into the play-off spot, where Kilmarnock remain eight points ahead after they also went down 3-1 in Sunday's early game at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.