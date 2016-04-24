Scottish Premiership Review: County draw keeps Celtic feeling blue
There was no change at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership, but an unhappy Celtic edged towards the title.
Celtic failed to lift the gloom around Parkhead, despite inching closer to a fifth Scottish Premiership title in a row with a 1-1 draw at home to Ross County.
Ronny Deila's side need just four more points from as many games to secure the trophy.
However, in a week that has seen the Norwegian confirm he will leave at the end of the season after last weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Rangers, the final whistle was met with boos as County - who knocked Celtic out of the League Cup this season - upset the Glasgow giants.
Leigh Griffiths' 38th goal of the season put Celtic ahead midway through the first half, but Stewart Murdoch's 30-yard effort spoiled the mood at Parkhead.
Hamilton Academical beat Dundee United 3-1, plunging their Tannadice hosts further into relegation peril.
United's best hope is to claw their way into the play-off spot, where Kilmarnock remain eight points ahead after they also went down 3-1 in Sunday's early game at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
