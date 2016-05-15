Scottish Premiership Review: Deila's Celtic stay ends with crushing victory

Champions Celtic thrashed Motherwell 7-0 on the final day of the Scottish Premiership campaign as outgoing manager Ronny Deila left on a high.

Celtic were presented with the league trophy after the victory, in which they had seven separate scorers, with six of their strikes coming within the first hour of a ruthless performance.

Goals from Kieran Tierney, Tom Rogic and Michael Lustig had the hosts three ahead at half-time

Stuart Armstrong and Patrick Roberts added impressive finishes early in the second half, before Ryan Christie netted his first goal for the club.

And an excellent day at Celtic Park was rounded off with a dream moment when 16-year-old striker Jack Aitchison - born in 2000 - scored with his first touch on his debut.

All of the final positions in the top six had already been confirmed prior to the last day of the season, but the winning margin at the top of the table ended at 15 points after Aberdeen went down to a shock 4-0 home defeat to Ross County.

Brian Graham's penalty and Alex Schalk's brilliant overhead kick had County two ahead at half-time and there was to be no comeback as Liam Boyce's header and Martin Woods' great long-range strike sealed the emphatic win.

In Sunday's other game, Hearts came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with St Johnstone at Tynecastle.

Liam Craig's penalty and Graham Cummins' header had the visitors two up after 12 minutes, but Arnaud Djoum headed in before Joe Shaughnessy's own goal levelled the scores after only 20 minutes in a frantic start to the contest.

Hearts' Abiola Dauda was sent off in the second half, but the hosts held on to deny fourth-placed St Johnstone what would have been a fifth straight victory.