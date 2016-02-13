Scottish Premiership Review: Griffiths and Boyata put leaders Celtic three points clear
Celtic lead Aberdeen by three points at the top of the Scottish Premiership after Ross County were defeated comfortably at Celtic Park.
Leigh Griffiths netted his 30th goal of the season in all competitions as Celtic saw off Ross County 2-0 on Saturday to go three points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.
Griffiths fired home on the stroke of half-time to put the hosts in front at Celtic Park, before Dedryck Boyata doubled the advantage with a fine header in the second period.
Managerless Kilmarnock won for the first time in four matches in all competitions, as goals from Greg Kiltie and Craig Slater secured a 2-0 victory at Motherwell.
Killie jumped above their opponents with the victory, with Motherwell now second bottom.
Lowly Dundee United secured a goalless draw at Hamilton Academical, who had Michael Devlin sent off in the 90th minute for two bookable offences.
Hearts' clash with Partick Thistle was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Tynecastle.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.