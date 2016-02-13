Scottish Premiership Review: Griffiths and Boyata put leaders Celtic three points clear

Leigh Griffiths netted his 30th goal of the season in all competitions as Celtic saw off Ross County 2-0 on Saturday to go three points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Griffiths fired home on the stroke of half-time to put the hosts in front at Celtic Park, before Dedryck Boyata doubled the advantage with a fine header in the second period.

Managerless Kilmarnock won for the first time in four matches in all competitions, as goals from Greg Kiltie and Craig Slater secured a 2-0 victory at Motherwell.

Killie jumped above their opponents with the victory, with Motherwell now second bottom.

Lowly Dundee United secured a goalless draw at Hamilton Academical, who had Michael Devlin sent off in the 90th minute for two bookable offences.

Hearts' clash with Partick Thistle was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Tynecastle.