Scottish Premiership Review: Griffiths double puts Celtic in charge of title race

Champions Celtic dispatched Aberdeen in ruthless style on Saturday as Leigh Griffiths scored twice in a 3-1 Scottish Premiership victory.

The Scotland striker spurned two good chances to take the lead, but made no mistake after 44 minutes as he powered a header past Danny Ward.

Ash Taylor felled Kris Commons in the area shortly after the break and Griffiths doubled Celtic's lead from the spot, before James Forrest's composed finish put the result beyond doubt.

Adam Rooney netted a late consolation, but the Dons are now seven points behind Celtic in the table and have a mountain to climb if they are to threaten the title race.

Hearts moved into second - six behind Celtic - with a thumping 4-0 victory away to Partick Thistle, thanks to two goals each from Juanma Delgado and Osman Sow.

Juanma converted from close range before Sow doubled the lead shortly after half-time and a penalty from the Spaniard clinched the result.

Sow converted his own penalty in the closing minutes after being brought down by goalkeeper Ryan Scully, whose red card compounded a miserable day for the home side.

Elsewhere, St Johnstone survived a late fightback from Hamilton to win a six-goal thriller 4-2 at New Douglas Park.

Two goals for Graham Cummins and one apiece from David Wotherspoon and Michael O'Halloran put the visitors in control before Jesus Garcia Tena struck twice in the final nine minutes to offer some consolation.

St Johnstone are now fourth thanks to Ross County's 1-0 defeat away to bottom-club Dundee United, who secured their first victory under manager Mixu Paatelainen thanks to a late penalty from Billy Mckay.

Ten-man Inverness Caledonian Thistle came back to draw 1-1 with Dundee thanks to Greg Tansey's penalty, while Louis Moult's 87th-minute strike saw Motherwell snatch a 1-0 win away to Kilmarnock.