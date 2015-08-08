Scottish Premiership Review: Hearts set early pace

Newly promoted Hearts maintained their 100 per cent start to the season courtesy of a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Dundee.

The home side deservedly led at the interval thanks to an early headed effort from Kane Hemmings, but Hearts levelled things up from the spot just short of the hour-mark, Juanma finding the net from the spot after a cross from Sam Nicholson was handled by James McPake.

And seven minutes later, Juanma added his and Hearts' second, leaving several defenders trailing in his wake before sliding the ball past Scott Bain in the home goal.

Dundee United also picked up three points on the road, two goals in the final seven minutes proving enough to see off Motherwell 2-0 at Fir Park.

Both sides created plenty of chances during an entertaining contest, but it took an own-goal from the luckless Louis Laing to gift the visitors the lead, before substitute Simon Murray sealed the win in stoppage time.

Ross County were another side to chalk up their first win of the season, with both of the goals in their 2-0 win over Hamilton coming from Craig Curran.

St Johnstone and Inverness Caledonian Thistle, meanwhile, each secured their first point of the new campaign as they shared the spoils at McDiarmid Park in a 1-1 draw.

Ryan Christie's rasping drive looked set to secure all three points for the hosts, but Graham Cummins salvaged a point for St Johnstone when he headed home Joe Shaughnessy's cross in the final minute of normal time.

Sunday sees Partick Thistle host Celtic, while Kilmarnock travel to Aberdeen.