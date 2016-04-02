Scottish Premiership Review: Roberts scores brace as Celtic stretch lead

Celtic increased their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to seven points after coming from behind to beat Hearts 3-1 at Celtic Park.

Jamie Walker's early goal put the visitors ahead, but Gary Mackay-Steven equalised and midfielder Patrick Roberts, on-loan from Manchester City, struck twice to open his account for the club.

Hearts defender Juwon Oshaniwa was dismissed late in the game after being shown a second yellow card and Celtic's victory extends their cushion over Aberdeen, with Derek McInnes' side in action against Hamilton on Sunday, while Hearts stay third.

Meanwhile, Marvin Johnson's injury-time winner moved Motherwell up to fourth, sealing a 2-1 victory at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, after Lionel Ainsworth's opener was cancelled out by an Iain Vigurs penalty.

Dundee hammered Ross County 5-2 at Dens Park to climb into the top half, above County, with Greg Stewart scoring the first and last goals for the hosts.

Ryan Dow's winner at St Johnstone gave Dundee United hope in their survival bid, the 10-men holding on for half an hour after Coll Donaldson's red card, but Mixu Paatelainen's men are still well adrift.

Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock played out a 0-0 draw at Firhill with a Kris Boyd strike that was ruled out for offside the closest either side came to breaking the deadlock.