Scuffet deserves Brazil ticket, says Buffon

Buffon, 36, has been to four World Cups - three of which he got game time in - and is set to lead Cesare Prandelli's men to Brazil after playing in eight of Italy's 10 qualifiers.

Scuffet is 19 years Buffon's junior, but the Juve and Italy mainstay has recommended the teenager be on the plane after 11 Serie A appearances for the Udine club this season.

"Should Scuffet go to Brazil? Considering what he is doing I'd say he deserves it, but watch out for Mattia Perin and Francesco Bardi too," Buffon said.

Perin, Genoa's custodian, and Bardi, of Livorno, are both uncapped at senior level internationally, alongside Scuffet.

Buffon added striker Mattia Destro's three-match ban for lashing out at Cagliari's Davide Astori could cost both Roma in the league title race, and Italy come the World Cup finals.

Even though Buffon's side is directly threatened by Roma in the title race, the goalkeeper said having a rival for the Scudetto was 'fascinating'.

"If Roma were to lose such an important player it would be disappointing for us too, as a side like the Giallorossi make the league more fascinating," Buffon said.

"Does he risk missing the World Cup? That is not a problem that I can resolve, as there are people who know how to face the situation."

Destro's suspension puts his participation at Brazil in doubt, due to coach Prandelli's team rule to not select misbehaving players.