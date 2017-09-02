Se queda! - Courtois, Luiz tease wantaway Chelsea striker Costa

David Luiz and Thibaut Courtois have teased team-mate Diego Costa after the Chelsea striker failed to get his desired move back to Atletico Madrid during the transfer window.

Costa, who has not reported back for training with Chelsea after being told he was surplus to requirements by Blues boss Antonio Conte, is determined to return to Atleti.

But with the Liga club under a transfer ban until January, Costa's immediate future appears to lie at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea including the Brazil-born Spain international in their Premier League squad on Friday.

And Luiz and Courtois used the infamous 'se queda' phrase - meaning 'he stays' - posted to social media by Gerard Pique ahead of Neymar's world-record move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain to seemingly poke fun at their unhappy team-mate.

Courtois got the ball rolling by posting a picture to social media of him celebrating Chelsea's Premier League title triumph with Costa.

And on Saturday, Luiz followed the goalkeeper by using the 'se queda' phrase as a caption on a photo of former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, who is currently keeping fit at the club.

Pique may have insisted he knew Neymar was joining PSG when he posted the original 'se queda' message to social media, but the phrase has since taken on a life of its own.