Seaman backs Wenger to ensure Arsenal success

David Seaman says Arsenal will qualify for the Champions League knockout stages and suggested a top-four domestic finish is not Arsene Wenger's sole aim for the campaign.

Wenger put out a somewhat weakened side for the trip to Dinamo Zagreb earlier this month - ahead of the Premier League clash with Chelsea - and saw Arsenal beaten 2-1 as their Group F campaign got off to a poor start in Croatia.

Defeat to Chelsea in a fiery London derby added to the discontent among certain sections of Arsenal support and furthered doubts over the prospect of a sustained title challenge.

However, former Arsenal goalkeeper Seaman backed the Frenchman to turn things around in Europe and in the Premier League.

"I still fancy them to qualify [from the group], the team they put out [against Dinamo Zagreb] was with Chelsea in mind, so I still fancy them," the ex-England man told Omnisport.

"Arsenal's qualities are there for everyone to see when they play well. Arsenal know when they play well they can beat anybody, it's just getting that consistency and staying at that high level and making sure they don't just drift down.

"There's no way Arsene will settle for that [just Champions League qualification], he's striving to win the league every season. I know because I know how passionate he is about the game and because he's under more pressure now he will want to win it even more.

"Let him get on with, we're all trying to tell Arsene what to do but he's a good manager."

Seaman reiterated his delight at Petr Cech's close-season arrival, but suggested Manchester City and England man Joe Hart is the league's best goalkeeper.

"The best goalie at the moment? It's close between [Thibaut] Courtois and Joe Hart," he added.

"Joe does it quietly, he's under pressure all the time, I really like the way Joe goes about his game. He's not flash, he's passionate but he makes saves look easy.

"That's what I like to see, I don't like to see camera saves. It is really close with Courtois and Joe, but as an Englishman I'll go with Joe."