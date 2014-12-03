Seaman hits back at Wenger's critics

An anti-Wenger banner that read 'Arsene - thanks for the memories but it's time to say goodbye' was unfurled among the Arsenal supporters during the 1-0 win over West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday, a response to the club being off the pace in the Premier League title race.

However, Seaman - who was already at Arsenal when Wenger arrived in 1996 - has hit back at the Frenchman's critics and claims he remains one of the best managers in world football.

"He is the best thing that has ever happened to Arsenal and the criticism for me is unfair," the ex-England international told Sky Sports News.

"He's a great guy and a great coach and if he left Arsenal, he would be touted for every top job in Europe, no problem at all."

Arsenal's league campaign got off to a stuttering start following draws against the likes of Leicester City and Hull City, leaving Wenger's men playing catch-up.

Seaman added: "We've probably been playing at only three quarters of our potential.

"We need to get on a good run, win quite a few games and hopefully put some pressure on Chelsea because at the moment they are looking invincible.

"Chelsea might go through a bad patch themselves and if Arsenal play like we know they can, hopefully they can apply some pressure.

"They [Arsenal] still have a chance [in the title race] but they must play really well and go on a massive run.

"But we did it quite a few years back when we were 11 points adrift of Manchester United and we caught them so it is possible. We're only a third of the way through the season so there is no reason why it can't be done."