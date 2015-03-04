Second-half Arsenal display pleases Wenger

A lacklustre first half saw the visitors struggle to get into the game, with QPR impressing with a high tempo and physical approach.

That all changed after the break, though, as QPR ran out of steam and Arsenal began to find the space they needed, with Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez goals securing the victory.

"I felt the first 25 minutes were very physical and they stopped us from playing," said Wenger.

"They had a direct game and for us it was important to put the ball on the ground and get good passes together and not only fight, but fight and play.

"We were nervous [in the first half]. I felt that we were nervous and they put a shift in in the first half physically. They paid for that certainly in the second half.

"In the second half we did that much better. We did fight and play and we always looked in control in the second half.

"They came back to 2-1 and then you never know, but it looked like we had a good game and kept them in the game at 2-0. We had a few more chances."

Victory keeps Arsenal on course for a top-three finish this season, maintaining their one-point advantage over Manchester United.