See England in World Cup action v San Marino

Take your place for the Wembley Stadium showdown, with adult tickets available from just £25, rising to £40, while family enclosure tickets can be purchased for £20 for adults and £10 for children under 10.

Plus, buying tickets for Friday's qualifier will gain you access to athree-day window for priority booking for England's friendly against Brazil at Wembley on February 6 2013.

Roy Hodgson's men continue on the road to Brazil looking to build on their solid start to the campaign, having won four points from their opening qualifiers against Moldova and Ukraine.

Goals galore are expected, with the Three Lions last meeting San Marino in qualifiying for the 1994 World Cup, winning 6-0 at Wembley in February 1993 courtesy of four goals from David Platt and further strikes from Carlton Palmer and Les Ferdinand.

The return fixture saw the microstate - with a population of around 30,000 - famously take the lead inside the opening 10 seconds through Davide Gualtieri, but England hit back with another four-goal haul, this time from Ian Wright, while another effort from Ferdinand and a Paul Ince double wrapped up an emphatic victory following the early scare.