Seedorf bemoans Milan contract situation

Newly crowned champions AC Milan will hold a party at Saturday's last home game of the season against Cagliari but the mood has been soured somewhat by midfielder Clarence Seedorf criticising the club's contract policy.

Seedorf, Alessandro Nesta, captain Massimo Ambrosini and Andrea Pirlo are all out of contract in the close season after the Rossoneri decided to run down their deals before deciding whether to offer new terms.

"To not have sorted everything out with Nesta, Ambrosini and Pirlo just two weeks from the end of the season is a strategy that I don't agree with," the Dutchman told reporters.

Napoli need just a point at home to second-placed Inter Milan on Sunday to secure the third automatic Champions League spot and return to the European Cup for the first time since 1991.

Top striker Edinson Cavani is suspended so the scoring burden will fall of Argentine Ezequiel Lavezzi.

"The fans must stay calm and support us, we will manage to reach our goal," Lavezzi told reporters. "If you really think about it, we could have won this title."

Third-bottom Sampdoria could suffer a shock relegation on Sunday at home to Palermo but club owner Riccardo Garrone has not given up hope despite the Genoa side being two points from safety with just two games left.

"Personally, I'm optimistic and I still believe," he told reporters despite forward Federico Macheda looking doubtful.

Udinese could wrap up the fourth Champions League qualifying spot if results go their way and Colombia winger Pablo Armero has told reporters he hopes to recover from a knock to play in the trip to Chievo on Sunday.

Fifth-placed AS Roma are two points behind fourth but Daniele De Rossi and Simone Perrotta are banned for Sunday's game at mid-table Catania while fellow midfielders Matteo Brighi and David Pizarro are not fully fit.

Lazio in sixth need a win at home to Genoa on Saturday to keep their Champions League dream alive.

Midfielders Cristian Brocchi and Stefano Mauri failed to train with the full squad on Thursday.