Seedorf meets Ancelotti ahead of Atletico clash

Seedorf's men will visit the Spanish capital on March 11 hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit from their UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg and the former Dutch midfielder believes Ancelotti - Real Madrid's head coach - will help him plot the downfall of Atletico.

Not only are Atletico the local rivals of Ancelotti's current employers, the 54-year-old Italian also coached Milan for eight years.

Seedorf was one of Ancelotti's players from 2002-2009 when they won Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League (twice).

"We bumped into each other today and had a bit of a chat," Seedorf told Sky Sport Italia on Tuesday.

"The (Madrid) derby (on Sunday) was a great battle, especially in the first half.

"I won't have second thoughts about calling Carlo for any information."

Ancelotti believes Atletico are the favourites to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League ahead of Milan.

"I wish Seedorf a lot of luck, even though Atletico are the favourites. It will take a big effort from Milan," Ancelotti said.

"It will be an intense game because Atletico will give everything. For them, reaching the quarter-finals is a big goal and there will be a great atmosphere.

"We will need to see the best Milan."