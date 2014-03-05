Seedorf meets Ancelotti ahead of Atletico clash
Milan coach Clarence Seedorf revealed he consulted former boss Carlo Ancelotti ahead of his team's second leg against Atletico Madrid.
Seedorf's men will visit the Spanish capital on March 11 hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit from their UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg and the former Dutch midfielder believes Ancelotti - Real Madrid's head coach - will help him plot the downfall of Atletico.
Not only are Atletico the local rivals of Ancelotti's current employers, the 54-year-old Italian also coached Milan for eight years.
Seedorf was one of Ancelotti's players from 2002-2009 when they won Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League (twice).
"We bumped into each other today and had a bit of a chat," Seedorf told Sky Sport Italia on Tuesday.
"The (Madrid) derby (on Sunday) was a great battle, especially in the first half.
"I won't have second thoughts about calling Carlo for any information."
Ancelotti believes Atletico are the favourites to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League ahead of Milan.
"I wish Seedorf a lot of luck, even though Atletico are the favourites. It will take a big effort from Milan," Ancelotti said.
"It will be an intense game because Atletico will give everything. For them, reaching the quarter-finals is a big goal and there will be a great atmosphere.
"We will need to see the best Milan."
