Seedorf: Milan victories may not save my job

In Kaka's 300th appearance for the Serie A club, the Brazilian netted a brace to go with Mario Balotelli's fourth-minute opener in Milan's 3-0 win over Chievo on Saturday.



The win extended Milan's unbeaten run to three matches, but they still sit ninth in the Serie A table and six points behind the final European place held by Inter.



"Has the storm passed? I don't know, I didn't create the storm," Seedorf told Sky Sport Italia.



"We are very happy for all the Milanisti who can have a calmer time now."



Seedorf was full of praise for Kaka, who struck on 27 and 54 minutes to lead Milan to a comfortable win.



Kaka has said he wants to move to MLS when his Milan career comes to an end, but Seedorf has no idea when that will be.



"Kaka worked hard in training and as a man he is a guarantee so I am very happy he is able to express himself at his best," Seedorf said.



"Will Kaka be here next season? I cannot talk for Kaka as it's his future. There are no doubts on what I think of him.



"There are other players who deserve a mention, as (Keisuke) Honda did everything to help the team tonight and it's a shame he didn't score as he has the quality to make the difference.



"I said the other day that the club's objective remains, which is to qualify for Europe."



Seedorf said he believes improved results have come thanks to players having time to get used to his system after the Dutchman replaced Massimiliano Allegri in January.



"The improvement of the team is thanks to time and the players getting to know each other within this new approach," he said.