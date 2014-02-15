Seedorf notes better team spirit at Milan

The Dutchman assumed the reins after Massimiliano Allegri's departure last month and has tasted defeat just twice in six games, with Mario Balotelli scoring four times since Seedorf's arrival.

Balotelli continued his impressive run of form against Bologna on Friday, netting a superb winner four minutes from time as Seedorf's men recovered from their defeat to Napoli.

The former Milan midfielder said team spirit had improved in recent weeks but warned that his side still have work to do.

"Let's say I have seen an improvement in the level of team spirit and unity," he said.

"A beautiful game against teams like Bologna is difficult. At the end the result counts but also thanks to shots such as Mario Balotelli's.

"I see that the team believes, it is changing the belief in what we are doing. Notwithstanding that we can get a lot better."

Captain Riccardo Montolivo also paid tribute to Balotelli's stunning long-range strike but insisted that focus must now switch to their UEFA Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

"Mario's goal was great, the game is a bit less so, but we know what we need to improve," he told the club's official website.

"Bologna defended well but we had that spirit to win. The Champions League will be different but we will give our all and it will be a great game."