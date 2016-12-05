Seedorf out, Eriksson in at second-tier Chinese club

Second-tier Chinese club Shenzhen FC have appointed Sven-Goran Eriksson to replace Clarence Seedorf as manager.

Shenzhen, winners of the Chinese Super League in 2004, failed to earn promotion back to the top-flight under former AC Milan boss Seedorf last season.

That has resulted in him leaving the club and the experienced Eriksson has been brought in to replace him.

Former England manager Eriksson, 68, drops down a division having previously managed Guangzhou R&F and Shanghai SIPG at the highest level in China.

He left Shanghai in November after a third-place finish, with Andre Villas-Boas taking over.