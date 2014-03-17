Seedorf's Milan job is safe, insists Berlusconi

Seedorf, who took over at Milan in January, has overseen a slump in form as the Serie A giants have lost five of their last six matches in all competitions.

Fan protests preceded Sunday's 4-2 home loss to Parma as ex-Milan forward Antonio Cassano bagged a double for the visitors.

Milan were also dumped out of the UEFA Champions League by Atletico Madrid last week and the club's supporters have lost patience.

Seedorf and a number of key players met with Ultras leaders after Sunday's defeat in a bid to calm tensions and Berlusconi has now given former Milan midfielder Seedorf a vote of confidence.

Berlusconi told SkySport24: "Seedorf is not up for debate.

"He will still be the Milan coach next year. Milan are a badly built team."

Milan sit 11th in the Serie A table, a whopping 40 points behind leaders Juventus and 12 points behind city rivals Inter - who occupy fifth spot.