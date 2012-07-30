Seething Bale lambasts 'coward' Adam

The Wales international has been criticised for featuring in Spurs' two pre-season encounters during their tour of America, having pulled out of the Olympics due to a back problem.

It is not the first time the wide-man has been on the receiving end of a poor challenge from the Scot after missing the end of the 2010/11 campaign with ankle ligament damage.

Bale left the stadium in Baltimore on crutches and has described Adam's latest tackle as "over the top" following the stalemate between the Premier League giants.

"From what I've seen of him on pitch, I think he's a bit of a coward," Bale told reporters.

"I was surprised to see a challenge like that in a friendly. We're all over here to build our fitness and get a good workout and what he did as over the top, to be honest.

"But some people are like that and it's just wrong. My ankle is sore - very, very sore. We'll have to wait and see how it goes. I'll probably have to have a scan.

"There are pictures on the Internet of what he did before when he snapped all my ankle ligaments.

"I was out for three months that time and one player told me he went out to do the same thing to me again.

"Seriously, I haven't ever done anything to him. He's obviously come for me twice now - and he's got me twice.

"I would have understood it had it been a slightly mistimed tackle, even though it was just a friendly. But the ball was 10 yards past him already and was nowhere near him when he came through my ankle."

He continued: "When someone makes a very bad tackle on you in a game you expect him to come up and apologise. But I've had no apology from him and I don't really want one from him to be honest.

"That's what kind of person he is like. He's done it before, so I'm not going to accept his apology.

"All I want to do is play my game and play it the right way. It's flattering when players try to take you out in a game but when it threatens your career; it becomes more serious than that.

"It's unsportsmanlike and I don't think any player should be like that."