Seluk hits back at Guardiola over Toure row

Yaya Toure's agent Dimitri Seluk has responded angrily to Pep Guardiola's ultimatum over the midfielder's future at Manchester City.

Guardiola told reporters at a pre-match news conference ahead of his team's EFL Cup tie at Swansea City that Toure will not be considered for selection until he apologises for comments made by Seluk regarding his omission from City's Champions League squad.

Seluk was initially the party calling for an apology, claiming Guardiola "humiliated" his client, but the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss was unequivocal over who the wronged parties were.

"[Toure] must apologise to his team-mates. He must apologise to the club. If he doesn't, he won't play," he said.

Nevertheless, Seluk showed no inclination towards accepting terms when he responded via Sky Sports News - suggesting eight wins from his first eight matches in charge of City have given Guardiola an inflated sense of worth, while criticising the Catalan for accepting his current post earlier this year while Manuel Pellegrini was still in the job.

"Guardiola wins a few games and thinks he is king," Seluk said.

"I live in Europe so I can say whatever I like and Guardiola can't stop me.

"What do I need to apologise for? Ok, I will apologise to Guardiola if he will apologise to [Manuel] Pellegrini for what he did to him.

"If you are a gentleman, this just does not happen. He [Pellegrini] signed a new contract last year and then he gets pushed out for Guardiola to come in. Pellegrini was a gentleman."