Semedo, Deulofeu left out of Barcelona trip to Girona

Nelson Semedo and Gerard Deulofeu will miss Saturday's La Liga derby match between Barcelona and Girona at Estadi Montilivi.

The duo have surprisingly been left out of Ernesto Valverde's squad for the short trip across Catalonia.

Deulofeu in particular had been expected to play due to €105million signing Ousmane Dembele being sidelined until the new year following hamstring surgery.

There is no suggestion that either player is carrying an injury, meaning Valverde is likely eager to keep them fresh for next Wednesday's Champions League trip to Sporting CP.

Arda Turan, who returned to training last weekend, and Thomas Vermaelen are also not in the squad.

Paco Alcacer, Samuel Umtiti and Andre Gomes all return, though, having missed the 6-1 win over Eibar on Tuesday.