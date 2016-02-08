Senna makes Villarreal return

Villarreal great Marcos Senna will make his return to the club after being offered a role in their Institutional Relations Department.

The La Liga outfit announced he will begin working in his new role on Monday, with an appearance at the European Club Association General Assembly in Paris.

Senna, 39, retired as a professional footballer at the end of 2015 after winning a second Soccer Bowl with New York Cosmos.

The Brazil-born former Spain international joined Cosmos in 2013 after an 11-year spell at Villarreal.

Senna cost Villarreal just €600,000 from Brazilian outfit Sao Caetano and went on to make over 350 appearances.

The midfielder played a key role as Villarreal finished second behind Real Madrid in 2008.

Senna was also an integral figure in the Spain side that won Euro 2008.