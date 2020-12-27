Senzo Meyiwa’s tombstone vandalised

The tombstone of the late Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been vandalised two month after it was unveiled.

The news was confirmed by Bafana Bafana’s official Twitter account, which read:

‘VANDALIZED: Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain Senzo Meyiwa's tombstone has been vandalized, 2 months after it was unveiled in Clermont, Durban.’

VANDALIZED: Former @BafanaBafana goalkeeper and captain Senzo Meyiwa's tombstone has been vandalized, 2 months after it was unveiled in Clermont, Durban. pic.twitter.com/JSPmXqlOGdDecember 26, 2020

However, it remains unclear as to whether or not it was a random act of vandalism or if his tombstone was targeted.