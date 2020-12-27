Trending

Senzo Meyiwa’s tombstone vandalised

Senzo Meyiwa’s tombstone

The tombstone of the late Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been vandalised two month after it was unveiled.

The news was confirmed by Bafana Bafana’s official Twitter account, which read:

‘VANDALIZED: Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain Senzo Meyiwa's tombstone has been vandalized, 2 months after it was unveiled in Clermont, Durban.’

However, it remains unclear as to whether or not it was a random act of vandalism or if his tombstone was targeted.