Sergi Roberto hails Luis Enrique after realising Spain 'dream'

Sergi Roberto has thanked Barcelona boss Luis Enrique after earning his first call-up to the senior Spain squad.

The 24-year-old has impressed in a number of positions for the Liga leaders this season and his club coach has frequently given public backing to him being given a chance by Vicente del Bosque.

The former Spain youth international was named in the squad for the friendly matches with Italy and Romania this month and he has hailed Luis Enrique for ensuring he was given enough playing time to impress his selectors.

"It's entirely Luis Enrique's fault that I'm here," he said, speaking to the media on Monday. "He gives me belief, gave me a lot of game time and if you play with your team and do well, you get the recognition from the national team.

"Last year I didn't have much of a main role, but this year I do, I'm playing a lot of minutes and helping the team, which is what I want.

"I'm very happy with the season we're having, it's given me the opportunity to be here and I'm very happy."

He added: "Del Bosque said he saw me as a central player but I'm available to help the team, and if that means I need to play in another position, I'll give it everything.

"It's a dream to be here. These are the last two matches before the Euros and you have to treat them as if they were in the finals."