Sergio Aguero DOESN'T believe Erling Haaland is the key to Champions League success for Manchester City

Manchester City are gunning for Champions League success this season, with Erling Haaland at the forefront of that assault as he bags goal after goal in all competitions.

But former City striker Sergio Aguero has responded to claims that Haaland is the key in Manchester City's quest for Champions League glory, suggesting the rest of the team will prove the difference rather than just the Norwegian.

"That's not the case, in my opinion," Aguero wrote in his Stake.com blog (opens in new tab) about Haaland being the key ingredient for his former side finally lifting Europe's most coveted trophy.

"City needed a striker with clinical finishes in the last yards of the field, and that's the type of addition they were wanting.

"But a single player can never guarantee a title. It's about the team. Particularly Manchester City, as their main weapon is strong collective play."

The Argentine continues, focusing on the quarter-final tie between Manchester City and Bayern Munich. Acknowledging Haaland's spell in Germany with Borussia Dortmund potentially helping Bayern know more about how to stop him, Aguero suggests he isn't the only player who can do the German side damage.

"They know Haaland well enough in Germany, and they know what he can do," he wrote.

"None of this should come as a big surprise to them. The main difference is that he's in a team like City now – which has a great offensive playing style with many possible variations. They need to figure out how to stop the whole team, not just Haaland."

Naturally, Aguero expects his former side to do the business and progress to the semi-final, to face either Real Madrid or Chelsea. Suggesting the most minute of details could prove the difference in the tie, Aguero believes Manchester City are more versatile to cause their opponents more problems.

"I can say that it'll be two great games. Both are offensive teams that want to handle the ball and seek the net. The one that's the most lethal near the opposing goal while holding fast on defence will win, as usual.

"Manchester City has to be my pick. They are showing brilliant play, and a diverse arsenal of tools to bring the hurt on rivals."