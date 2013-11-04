Serie A: Bologna 0 Chievo 0

Bologna - who had beaten Livorno and Cagliari in their last two top-flight fixtures - created the better of the openings but a point was a fair reflection of a game that produced few chances at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Alessandro Diamanti was recalled to the Bologna starting line-up after serving a one-match ban, and he was involved in Bologna's best chance of the first half in the 28th minute when his curling cross was met by Jonathan Cristaldo, who flicked his header wide.

After an opening period devoid of clear-cut chances, Chievo nearly stole ahead immediately after the restart when Alberto Paloschi just failed to connect with Gennaro Sardo's teasing cross.

As the game approached the final 10 minutes, the hosts began to enjoy the majority of the possession, and Davide Moscardelli cut in from the right before striking cleanly with his left foot and forcing Christian Puggioni into a smart save.

Chievo could have stolen the points in the closing stages when Boadu Acosty's darting run saw him reach the byeline, but he elected to shoot from a tight angle when a pass to Paloschi appeared the better option.

That would prove to be the last opportunity of the match, as Chievo remained rooted to the bottom of the table despite halting a six-match losing run in the league, while Bologna were unable to improve their standing of 16th.