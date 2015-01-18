Serie A: Juventus 4 Verona 0

Carlos Tevez netted a brace as Juventus opened up a five-point gap at the top of Serie A thanks a resounding 4-0 win over Verona on Sunday.

Massimiliano Allegri's men obliterated the same opposition 6-1 in the Coppa Italia on Thursday and Juve were utterly dominant once again, making the most of Roma's 1-1 draw at Palermo on Saturday to extend their lead at the summit.

Paul Pogba got the hosts off to a fine start with an excellent long-range drive after just three minutes and Tevez swiftly doubled their advantage, leaving Verona with a huge task on their hands.

Juve had drawn each of their last two home games in Serie A, but the defending champions never looked in danger of making it three in a row as Andrea Pirlo, Martin Caceres and Alvaro Morata all went close.

But it was midfielder Roberto Pereyra, starting in place of the ill Arturo Vidal, who eventually put Juve 3-0 up, confidently dispatching with 24 minutes to go before Tevez doubled his tally eight minutes later.

Verona coach Andrea Mandorlini had urged his team to claim vengeance for the midweek thrashing, but it appeared to be another case of damage limitation after slipping 2-0 down after just seven minutes.

Pogba broke the deadlock in the third minute, finding the bottom-right corner with an unstoppable strike from 30 yards.

Fresh from scoring against Verona for the second time in four days, Pogba was then involved in Juve's second goal four minutes later, but on this occasion the France international allowed Caceres' low cross to run, with Tevez on hand to steer home emphatically.

Things almost got even worse for the visitors in the 12th minute, although goalkeeper Rafael was able to tip a Pirlo free-kick around the post.

Juve were in absolute control and again went close nine minutes before half-time, as Caceres dragged an effort agonisingly wide after Pirlo saw a free-kick blocked.

The second half continued in a similar vein and Morata tried his luck with 50 minutes on the clock, narrowly missing the bottom-left corner from 30 yards.

Juve looked destined to finally add a third on the counterattack a few minutes later, but Morata hammered a cross at the unmarked Tevez, giving the Argentinian little chance of bringing it under control.

It was 3-0 in the 66th minute when Pereyra, who also netted against Verona on Thursday, raced on to an incisive Giorgio Chiellini pass and coolly stroked into the roof of the net.

Tevez then scored his second of the game and 13th Serie A goal of the season with 16 minutes to go, charging past a couple of defenders before beating Rafael from an acute angle, wrapping up an easy win for the champions.