Serie A not a two-horse race, says Tevez

Juve extended their 100 per cent Serie A record with a 3-0 win at Atalanta on Saturday, Tevez scoring twice.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon also saved a penalty on a day Roma triumphed 2-0 against Hellas Verona.

Both sides have won all five of their matches this season, building the anticipation ahead of next week's blockbuster in Turin.

But despite the hype generated ahead of the showdown, Tevez insists the match is far from season-defining - and that Juve's UEFA Champions League clash at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday is their priority for now.

"I think it is too early to say that it's a two-horse race," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"There are many games to go.

"It is a big game, but there's too long to go before we can think about that."