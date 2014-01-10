Serie A Preview: Cagliari v Juventus

Juve currently share that record with Roma, who kicked off the season with 10 straight victories, but a 3-0 triumph over the men from the Italian capital last weekend has teed them up to surpass that marker.

Antonio Conte's men have not been short of goals during their winning streak, netting an average of 2.6 per match, and success against Roma put the reigning champions eight points clear at the top of the table.

However, Juventus will be wary heading into this tie as Cagliari held the Turin outfit to a 1-1 draw when the sides last met in May.

Victor Ibarbo put Cagliari ahead at Juventus Stadium, before Mirko Vucinic spared the hosts' blushes just after the hour mark.

That said, the head-to-head record between these clubs reads in favour of Juve, who have not tasted defeat in the last seven league meetings.

The Sardinians currently sit 12th and have carved out a reputation as draw specialists in recent weeks, with five of their last six games finishing all-square.

Cagliari's last defeat came more than two months ago, when they went down 2-1 at Verona on November 3.

Conte knows his Juve side cannot afford to take their eyes off the prize in the pursuit of a third consecutive Serie A title, and has vowed not to get carried away following the win against Roma.

"Our victory against Roma was a step forward," he said. "This is all it is.

"There is an entire second half of the season to go. Anything can happen from here to the end of the campaign."

Juventus will be without the suspended Andrea Barzagli for the trip to Cagliari, while Nene is expected to miss out for the hosts.